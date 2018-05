Check out this video that a woman in Indiana shot of hundreds of thousands of dollars scattered all over a highway!! It fell out of a Brinks truck carrying $600,000, although it’s not clear exactly how much cash broke free.. but definitely way up there, as you can see.

The woman who shot the video didn’t take any of the money but a bunch of other people did. The police are looking for anyone who took cash, but they’re also offering amnesty if they turn it in on their own.