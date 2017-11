Preface. I am not a chauvinist. I love and respect women. However, I have to admit, at the risk of being a pervert, this Demi Lovato photo from Halloween is INCREDIBLE. I can’t post it directly because of copyright laws. (Don’t hate the player…hate the game.) Having said that, I can give you the link. Click HERE, but remember I did not write this article nor do I own the picture(s).