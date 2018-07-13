It’s Friday the 13th…Here’s How to Have Good Luck Instead!

It’s Friday the 13th. So if you’re feeling a little unlucky, here are five ways to be lucky in life instead…

1. Be flexible. Don’t be discouraged if you haven’t landed your dream job or gotten married by a certain age. If you’re flexible, open to new opportunities, and willing to step outside your comfort zone, you’ll eventually catch a lucky break.

2. Take the initiative. If you never take chances or put yourself in a position to have something positive happen, it won’t.

3. Don’t be afraid to fail. It’s a cliché, but people who are successful have all failed at some point. So go ahead and take a risk. What’s the worst that can happen?

4. Meet more people. Every new connection you make can lead to an opportunity either personally or professionally. So expand your social circle…build your professional network…and just try connecting with more people.

5. Stay positive. If you’re one of those people who always sees the grass as being greener on the other side, try looking at all the positives on your side of the fence.

Researchers at the University of Toronto found that people in good moods take in more visual information, while those in bad moods don’t see as much around them. So if you EXPECT to fail, chances are you WILL.