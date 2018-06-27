It’s On! Howard Stern Vs. Tommy Lee

Last week, after Heather Locklear was held for a psychiatric evaluation, Howard Stern offered a theory as to what led to her mental state.

He said, quote, “You know what drove this woman crazy? She was married to Tommy Lee and Richie Sambora…they made her [effing] insane.”

When Tommy heard about that, he reacted exactly as you’d expect. He hit up Twitter with the following response:

.@HowardStern Queen of media! How dare you blame me for Heathers recent troubles! That was like 24 years ago you idiot! #cowardsterntimewarp you should be wishing her well and not bashing me fuckhead!!! Wtf is wrong with you? I normally don’t respond to this stuff..fucking BS!! — T❍mmy L33 (@MrTommyLand) June 25, 2018

Heather was married to Tommy from 1986 to 1993, and Richie from 1994 to 2007.