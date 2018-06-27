It’s On! Howard Stern Vs. Tommy Lee
By Brock Mathews
|
Jun 27, 2018 @ 1:43 PM

Last week, after Heather Locklear was held for a psychiatric evaluation, Howard Stern offered a theory as to what led to her mental state.

He said, quote, “You know what drove this woman crazy?  She was married to Tommy Lee and Richie Sambora…they made her [effing] insane.”

When Tommy heard about that, he reacted exactly as you’d expect.  He hit up Twitter with the following response:

Heather was married to Tommy from 1986 to 1993, and Richie from 1994 to 2007.

