So yeah, we are in the midst of a global heatwave, with record high temperatures being set all over the world!

In fact, it’s so hot that:

1. It’s gotten up over 90 degrees in SIBERIA. That’s almost double the normal temperature at this time of year.

2. A road melted in Newcastle, England…and a guy’s foot sank in and he got stuck. The fire department had to use a hammer and chisel to get him out.

3. It’s slowing down stock trading. The humidity is affecting radio transmissions to data centers in New Jersey, which is adding about eight microseconds to every stock trade…and that can actually make a huge difference.

4. Fields in the country Wales are drying up…and revealing evidence of ancient civilizations underneath them.

5. Someone in Quebec rigged tubes from their car into their apartment…to pump in more air conditioning.

But hey, at least it’s not cold and snowing.. right?! 🙂