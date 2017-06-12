J-Si Bullied In Miami
By Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
|
Jun 12, 2017 @ 1:51 PM

Jenna was in the elevator with J-Si and some Spanish-speaking people that were obviously talking smack. Jenna asked J-Si what they were saying and they were talking smack about him!

