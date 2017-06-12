J-Si Bullied In Miami By Kidd Kraddick Morning Show | Jun 12, 2017 @ 1:51 PM Jenna was in the elevator with J-Si and some Spanish-speaking people that were obviously talking smack. Jenna asked J-Si what they were saying and they were talking smack about him! J-SiJennaKidd Kraddick Morning Show Related Content Meet Big Al It’s Beginning To Look Like A Craigslist Easter New Contest Alert! Big Al’s Weekend In Mexico Got Cut Short Big Al Asks His Mom Questions For Mother’s Day Kellie Broke Her Fiancé’s Son