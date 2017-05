The stupid jeans trend continues on..

First ya had see-through jeans…and then the ones that are pre-stained in fake mud. And now:

A brand called Y/Project just started selling women’s jeans that have detachable legs…so you can quickly convert them to jean shorts. Only the legs don’t quite line up, so even when you wear them as jeans there are little uncovered gaps around your thighs.

The cost? Well of course.. $425.00!