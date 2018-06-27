Joe Jackson, Patriarch Of The Jackson Family Dies At 89

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Joe Jackson attends the Premiere of "Sicario" during the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2015 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

After a long standing battle with cancer, Joe Jackson passed away at 3:30 Wednesday morning in Los Angeles. His wife Katherine – of more than 60 years – and some of his kids and grandchildren were at his bedside when he passed away.

As a manager, he launched the career of his kids Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon, Tito and of course Michael as the Jackson 5! The group went on to have tremendous success signing with Berry Gordy’s Motown Records. Their first three singles all went to #1.

Jermaine tweeted this on June 21st

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>On the new story re Joseph. I'd like to be clear: I've no problem speaking up when it comes to the welfare of this family, but a journalist called me with information he clearly already had about my father. I confirmed certain details but "revealed" nothing. (1/2)</p>— Jermaine Jackson (@jermjackson5) <a href=”https://twitter.com/jermjackson5/status/1009900522579480576?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>June 21, 2018</a></blockquote>

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>2: My father's health is not good, but "dying" is a harsh word chosen by headline writers, not me. For however long he has left, my mother, siblings, and relatives want to be with him, without hindrance. (2/2)</p>— Jermaine Jackson (@jermjackson5) <a href=”https://twitter.com/jermjackson5/status/1009902382275166208?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>June 21, 2018</a></blockquote>

At an awards show appearance earlier this week, Janet made an acceptance speech in which she recognized the people that made big impacts on her life, her mother and father. Janet said, “My mother nourished me with the most extravagant love imaginable. My father, my incredible father, drove me to be the best that I can.”

Joseph Jackson was 89.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see. The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes. <a href=”https://t.co/PGcmbulzyC”>pic.twitter.com/PGcmbulzyC</a></p>— Joseph Jackson (@Joe5Jackson) <a href=”https://twitter.com/Joe5Jackson/status/1010999642916573184?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>June 24, 2018</a></blockquote>

