No matter what Mayim Bialik does, from her Ph.D. in neuroscience to her role on the biggest comedy on TV, “The Big Bang Theory”, the world will never forget she was “Blossom”. And get this: She might be Blossom again!

Joey Lawrence says, quote, “Mayim and I talk frequently. Mayim is interested in doing some type of reunion with the show and so am I, if we can find the right piece and the right way in for a reboot / reunion . . .

“We’re trying to find the right way in. Then we’re down!”