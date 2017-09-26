John Stamos shares adorable throwback pic of him meeting a very young Miley Cyrus
By Dan McMahon
|
Sep 26, 2017 @ 8:17 PM

Miley Cyrus is one of today’s biggest stars, but back in the early 1990s, she was just a tiny tot excited — or not — to meet “Full House” actor John Stamos.

Stamos recalled the occasion by sharing an adorable throwback pic of their meet-and-greet Monday on Instagram.

“That one time I met @mileycyrus,” Stamos wrote next to the photo, which found itty-bitty Miley looking rather bored with Stamos as she relaxes in the arms of her dad, country music star and actor Billy Ray Cyrus.

 

