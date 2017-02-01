Adam Levine gets a star… Demi Lovato’s house in danger… Scott Disick tried to pull a fast one… Bethenny Frankel’s ex-husband Jason Hoppy was arrested… and Johnny Depp allegedly spends $2 million a month

Adam Levine is being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Feb. 10. Among those scheduled to speak during the dedication ceremony are Blake Shelton and Sammy Hagar. I get the whole Blake thing, but Sammy? Did I miss something? Adam’s star, by the way, will be number 2601. If you can’t make it out to LA, you can watch the whole thing stream live on WalkOfFame.com.

Demi Lovato just dropped $8.3 million for a new house back in September…she hasn’t even moved in to the darned thing yet…but is it in danger of sliding down a cliff in the Hollywood Hills? TMZ says yes, the home was red-tagged, meaning no one can go in there because it’s just too dangerous. But the director of communications for the city councilman representing that area says Demi’s home was not one of the two homes to receive the red tags. There was a landslide that took out one home’s back yard and sent mud pouring into the front yards of two other houses below. They say some dirt ended up in Demi’s driveway but that was the extent of the damage to her property. So who you gonna believe — TMZ or the city council!

Scott Disick was in Costa Rica to spend some time with his kids and the Kardashians family vacation. According to TMZ, he tried to pull a fast one and sneak a girl over with him, hiding her in the hotel room when he was with his family. But one of the film crew told Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian what Scott was up to, they confronted him, and it ended up in a huge fight. A source said this had absolutely nothing to do with Kourtney because their relationship has been over for a long time. They simply felt it was disrespectful. So Scott boarded a plane and flew off to Miami in a huff, where he’s going through one hot chick after another.

Bethenny Frankel’s ex-husband Jason Hoppy was arrested after confronting Bethenny and her boyfriend outside their daughter’s school. Bethenny’s lawyer says Jason has been non-stop harassing her to the point where she is now afraid for her safety. But a police source told Page Six that Bethenny is “making more out of this than it was.” The source said Bethenny marched into the precinct with her lawyer and a few friends and it seemed like Bethenny was filing the police report to get revenge on Jason — to get back at him for something he did connected to the divorce. The source said, “This is common among celebrity types — even C-listers like her — when they’re involved in a bad divorce. We get this a lot. It did not appear to us like Hoppy was going to attack her in any way. He seems like a pretty cool character. But she filed the report and because of that we had cause to arrest him.”’

Johnny Depp is suing his former business managers for $25 million, accusing The Management Group of mismanagement of his money and fraudulently using his money. He only found out about it when he hired a new new business manager. Now TMG is firing back with an “Oh yeah?? WE didn’t mishandle your money. YOU mishandled your money.” TMG says Johnny lived an “ultra-extravagant lifestyle,” blowing through more than $2 million a month, “which he simply could not afford.” Among Johnny’s “ultra-extravagent” expenses, TMG says he spent over $75 million on 14 residences, including a 45-acre chateau in the South of France, a chain of islands in the Bahamas and a horse farm in Kentucky. They say he dropped $18 million to buy and renovate a 150-foot luxury yacht, that he owns and maintains 45 luxury vehicles, and that he spends $30K every month on wine that he has flown in from all over the world. And that’s just scratching the surface! They say Johnny has given friends and family over $10 million over the years to help them out or support their projects, including $4 million he invested in a friend’s failed music label. Basically, TMG says, “It’s not us, it’s YOU.”