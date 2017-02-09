Judge Reacts To A Ridiculous Parking Ticket

This lady in Providence, Rhode Island got a parking ticket for parking somewhere 2 seconds before she would have been allowed to park.  It was no parking from 8 to 10…and she got the ticket at 9:59 and 58 seconds.

The judge dismisses the ticket.

