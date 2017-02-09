Judge Reacts To A Ridiculous Parking Ticket This lady in Providence, Rhode Island got a parking ticket for parking somewhere 2 seconds before she would have been allowed to park. It was no parking from 8 to 10…and she got the ticket at 9:59 and 58 seconds. The judge dismisses the ticket. Related Content PREVIEW: Lady Gaga Carpool Karaoke With James Cord... WATCH: Will Smith and His Grand Entrance WATCH: Ariana Grande Sing ‘Into You’ A... Mariah Carey’s New Years Performance.. Ouch!... WATCH: Justin Timberlake Do “The CarltonR... New John Mayer Music Coming 11/17 Comments Comments
Comments