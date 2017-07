Justin Bieber Cancels Remaining Dates On World Tour

The tour launched back in March of 2016.. Justin has already played nearly 150 dates.  He was scheduled for 9 shows in North America at some of the biggest stadiums in the U.S. and Canada, as well as 6 shows in Asia.

Here’s his statement:

“Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.”