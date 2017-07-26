Justin Bieber Didn’t Quit His Tour To Start His Own Church

Some reports yesterday claimed that the reason Justin Bieber was quitting his tour early was because he wanted to devote his time to STARTING HIS OWN CHURCH.

So the paparazzi asked him about it, and he denied it.

Meanwhile, another possible explanation for his tour cancellation has surfaced, and it’s MUCH more believable.

Sources told“Billboard” that while the tour was successful, sales for the last leg were soft.

Just one of the 14 shows left was sold out. And almost all of them had 5,000 to 12,000 tickets available on the secondary market, often priced well below face value.

Naturally, that made it hard for Justin to sell any more tickets . . . leaving large sections of the stadium that were unsold.