Justin Bieber Is The First Male Artist To Debut At #1 On The Billboard Hot 100 Twice

With the #1 debut of DJ Khaled’s “I’m The One”, Justin Bieber is now the first male artist to debut at #1 on the Hot 100 twice. He also did it back in 2015 when “What Do You Mean” debuted at the top of the chart.

Bieber joins Britney Spears and Mariah Carey as the only artists with multiple #1 debuts.

Britney did it in 2009 with “3” and in 2011 with “Hold It Against Me”. Mariah actually did it three times: “Fantasy” and “One Sweet Day”, both in 1995.. and “Honey” in 1997.

I guess congrats are in order for the Biebs.. pretty nice achievement!