Justin Bieber and Marilyn Manson End T-Shirt Feud After Pop Star Apologizes for ‘Coming Off as an A–Hole’

For Justin Bieber, it wasn’t too late to say sorry.

The pop star, 23, apologized to Marilyn Manson over text message after the two singers were involved in a bitter battle that kicked off last week when Bieber began using an image of Manson, that was unauthorized by the rocker, on the front of a 2016, $195 Purpose Tour T-shirt with the phrase “Bigger Than Satan… Bieber” embroidered on the back.

During an interview with Howard Stern on Tuesday, Manson, 48, revealed since his comments about the singer — who he called “a real piece of s—” — and the T-shirt went public, Bieber reach out via text message.

The rocker even let the radio host read a couple of their text exchange.

“I thought we had a pretty pleasant interaction,” Stern repeated Bieber’s text to Manson. “Also, if anything wasn’t squared away with the T-shirts, I’m so sorry. Anyway, regardless, it kind of stung seeing that I came off as an assh— or even just was an assh—, I’m sorry?”

According to Stern’s reading of the messages, Manson’s response was: “You were just being you. No beef here.”

In another text, Bieber further apologized. “Honestly, I totally thought we hit it off. Again, my bad. If I was an assh—, that wasn’t my intention. Just want you to know that,” Stern said reading parts of a text from Bieber, who later added: “I don’t really care about the media. I just wanted to make sure you and I were good ’cause I like you.”

The much-talked-about shirt (designed by Fear of God’s Jerry Lorenzo) was said to be created with Manson’s permission. The only problem was, Manson apparently never signed off on the T-shirt — and wasn’t happy to see the shirt on Bieber when they met for the first time.

