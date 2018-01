Yep, the rumors were true. JT has announced that he has a new album on the way. It’s called “Man of the Woods”, and it’ll be available February 2nd… just two days before he headlines the Super Bowl halftime show. Brilliance!

Justin’s wife Jessica Biel has heard it and apparently is quite impressed, saying quote, “An opus of epic proportions. So proud. My man is too good.”

Here’s the cover art for the new record: