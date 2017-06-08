Katy Perry accuses Taylor Swift of trying to assassinate her character.
By Dan McMahon
|
Jun 8, 2017 @ 8:39 PM

Katy Perry was on James Corden’s CBS late late show promoting her new album “Witness” this week. Perry elaborated on her feud with Taylor Swift stating that TS had tried to assassinate her character with little girls. (Condescending jab at Swift’s fans.)
HERE is the full article.

Related Content

Katy Perry is “breaded and boiled?”
Katy Perry’s new single?
Harry Styles opens up about Taylor Swift
Katy wears a dress of the victims?
Taylor Swift restricts usage on spotify
Hillary modeling for Katy Perry?
Comments