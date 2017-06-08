Katy Perry accuses Taylor Swift of trying to assassinate her character.

Katy Perry was on James Corden’s CBS late late show promoting her new album “Witness” this week. Perry elaborated on her feud with Taylor Swift stating that TS had tried to assassinate her character with little girls. (Condescending jab at Swift’s fans.)
