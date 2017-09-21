Katy Perry Kicks Off Witness Tour With Janet Jackson Throwback
By Dan McMahon
|
Sep 21, 2017 @ 7:54 PM

Katy Perry added a little Janet Jackson to her Witness tour lineup.

After performing “Bon Appétit” at the Bell Center in Montreal, Perry transitioned to Jackson’s “What Have You Done for Me Lately.”

To set the scene, Perry had been lying on a huge leaf and was being sprinkled with confetti by giant salt and pepper shakers (naturally) before the mash-up began. She then strutted to the front of the stage where she and her crew broke out a few dance moves to Jackson’s hit song.

Watch the video captured by Twitter user Steveies_Wonder to see the performance.

 

