Katy Perry moved to tears over Autism and bullying.

Katy Perry for the last year or so has been deemed annoying to a lot of people. I think personally it could be the new Miley Cyrus hair gimmick, but I digress. The point of this post is to share an incredible story about Katy being moved to tears. We all probably know somebody that lives with Autism. Well, Katy brought a girl on stage and she proceeded to convey her wish; stop bullying her sister with autism. Heartfelt moment for sure…click HERE to read a story that I didn’t write about the event.