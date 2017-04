Now, let me say this…I have a hard enough time with religion in our culture. I mean, my father’s side of the family is Catholic and my mom’s is Protestant. I can’t even pretend to be some expert on theology. Having said that, Katy Perry posted a picture online of an Indian goddess and it offended an enormous amount of people. Was it too brazen? I don’t want to sound ethnocentric, but I don’t think so, but I digress. HERE is the article….see for yourself.