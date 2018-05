There was an awkward moment on set of American Idol with Ryan Seacrest telling Katy Perry that her mother was hot. Essentially, Katy was like well I hope that you think I am too. Ryan agreed and then perhaps shared some innuendo about her not being a mother…yet.

Thus, the speculation picked up that Seacrest had inside information and knew that Katy is indeed in the family way.

Either way, she’s apparently back with Orlando Bloom.

