Katy Perry sparkles in 30,000 Swarovski crystals on Witness: The Tour

Witness: The Tour is off to a shimmery start — and we’d expect no less from Katy Perry. The pop star kicked off her concert series at Montreal’s Bell Centre Tuesday night, where she wore a dress adorned with thousands of Swarovski crystals.

Perry’s dress was custom made by designer Zaldy, who has previously worked with Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga and Britney Spears, among others. The gown features exaggerated shoulders, a low neckline and Swarovski crystals — 30,000 of them, to be exact.

HERE is the full story