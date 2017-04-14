Katy Perry used to protest Marilyn Manson

Katy Perry opened up about her strict and sometimes oppressive religious upbringing. She was not allowed to even talk to people that happened to be gay. Furthermore, she was apart of the Marilyn Manson concert protesters. Literally, Christian activists would surround people entering the arena and preach different bible verses.

Personally, I have met Marilyn Manson and seen him live 12 times. He was a nice gregarious guy and his show is art. Katy Perry added that she secretly appreciated Manson back then.

