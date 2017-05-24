Katy Perry Will Make A Ton Of Money As A Judge On American Idol

Katy Perry will make $25 million as a judge on American Idol.. and Katy is PROUD of it! She said, quote, “I’m really proud that, as a woman, I got PAID. And you know why? I got paid like more than pretty much any guy that’s been on that show.”

Simon Cowell was the only American Idol judge to make more. He reportedly got between $36-$45 million at the end of his run.

By comparison, Seacrest was pulling down $15 million…Mariah and JLo got between $15-$18 million…Nicki Minaj made around $12 million.

Sounds like ABC is banking on Katy!