Katy Perry Will Make A Ton Of Money As A Judge On American Idol
By Brock Mathews
|
May 24, 2017 @ 1:39 PM

Katy Perry will make $25 million as a judge on American Idol.. and Katy is PROUD of it!  She said, quote, “I’m really proud that, as a woman, I got PAID.  And you know why?  I got paid like more than pretty much any guy that’s been on that show.”

Simon Cowell was the only American Idol judge to make more.  He reportedly got between $36-$45 million at the end of his run.

By comparison, Seacrest was pulling down $15 million…Mariah and JLo got between $15-$18 million…Nicki Minaj made around $12 million.

Sounds like ABC is banking on Katy!

