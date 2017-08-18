Katy Perry’s Tour Has Been Delayed

Katy Perry delayed the start of her upcoming tour, meaning the first six dates will have to be rescheduled. It was supposed to begin September 7th in Columbus, but now it’ll launch September 19th in Montreal.

She said the delay was because of “unavoidable production delays,” and “major elements” of her stage were not available for her to rehearse on until just this week.

Meanwhile, she announced her opening acts. Noah Cyrus will open the first leg, Purity Ring will take the second, with Carly Rae Jepsen opening for the third.

Closest shows to us would be 9/22/17 in Pittsburgh.. or 10/17/17 in Louisville.

Hit up KatyPerry.com to see the full itinerary.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BX5OunjFJif/?taken-by=katyperry