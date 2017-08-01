Win Katy Perry Tickets And A Meet & Greet By Volunteering Your Time
By Brock Mathews
|
Aug 1, 2017 @ 6:32 PM

Katy Perry is offering up some free tickets to her new tour..

All you have to do is donate to the Boys & Girls Club of America.  Fans who donate supplies are entered to win a pair of general admission tickets to her tour, and fans who actually volunteer at a local Boys & Girls Club will have a chance to win VIP tickets and a meet-and-greet with Katy.

She says, quote, “Actions speak louder than Tweets.  I think we’re all looking for a way to make real change beyond just donating our loose change.”

For more info, hit up GlobalCitizen.org.

