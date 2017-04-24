Kellie Rasberry Birthday Bash In Vegas! By Kidd Kraddick Morning Show | Apr 24, 1:55 PM Kellie Rasberry’s birthday continued in Vegas this weekend and all of her dreams came true! Find out happened backstage and ON the stage with the Backstreet Boys! Kellie's Birthday BashKidd Kraddick Morning Show Related Content It’s Beginning To Look Like A Craigslist Easter Big Al Keeps Getting Woken Up By His Loud Neighbor... Meet J-Si Talking New Music And Beat The Bank! Big Al Threw Kellie A Big Birthday Bash! Love Letters To Kellie