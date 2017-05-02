Kellie’s First-Class Problem By Kidd Kraddick Morning Show | May 2, 4:27 PM Kellie had to make a last-minute flight to South Carolina and she was excited to be in first class… until she found out the ‘meal’ that they were offering! First-Class ProblemsKellie RasberryKidd Kraddick Morning Show Related Content Love Letters To Kellie MetroPCS Music Lounge – Watch LIVE Performan... Kellie Rasberry Birthday Bash In Vegas! Big Al Threw Kellie A Big Birthday Bash! Talking New Music And Beat The Bank! Meet Big Al