Kellie’s A Mad Mom In A Mini-Van By Kidd Kraddick Morning Show | Sep 5, 2017 @ 5:33 PM It’s official… Kellie owns a mini-van and she absolutely loves it! This thing is like a rolling media room and it has 20 inch rims! The kids named her “Constantine” the Chrysler Pacifica. Kidd Kraddick Morning Show Related Content Part-Time Justin Is A Mess Kidd Kraddick’s Many Characters Cason Goes Back To The Waterpark Amy Schumer In Judge Judy Audience? Kellie Rasberry Birthday Bash In Vegas! Part-Time Justin & Nick Interview Ludacris