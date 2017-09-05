Kellie’s A Mad Mom In A Mini-Van
By Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
|
Sep 5, 2017 @ 5:33 PM

It’s official… Kellie owns a mini-van and she absolutely loves it! This thing is like a rolling media room and it has 20 inch rims! The kids named her “Constantine” the Chrysler Pacifica.

Related Content

Part-Time Justin Is A Mess
Kidd Kraddick’s Many Characters
Cason Goes Back To The Waterpark
Amy Schumer In Judge Judy Audience?
Kellie Rasberry Birthday Bash In Vegas!
Part-Time Justin & Nick Interview Ludacris
Comments