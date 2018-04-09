Kelly Clarkson & Carrie Underwood Both Got Annoyed Over THIS Online Poll
By Brock Mathews
|
Apr 9, 2018 @ 4:20 PM

Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood got annoyed with an online poll from The Tylt that asked people to pick one of them as the most iconic American Idol winner.

Check out their Tweets:

MORE HERE

AND HERE TOO

They should totally team up for a duet!

