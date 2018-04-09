Kelly Clarkson & Carrie Underwood Both Got Annoyed Over THIS Online Poll

Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood got annoyed with an online poll from The Tylt that asked people to pick one of them as the most iconic American Idol winner.

Check out their Tweets:

I think we’re both winning in life and pretty blessed! Singers, mamas, CEO’s…. 😜😉✌️#AmbitiousBlondes go ahead @carrieunderwood 🎤🎉🙌 https://t.co/3OlNSNlYAR — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) April 7, 2018

Whatever, girl, I voted for you! 😘 But seriously, I do wish more publications would just celebrate women’s success without pitting them against each other…

Just my thoughts…anyway…

Love ya’! Hope you’re well! https://t.co/aOaqjlfDry — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 7, 2018

They should totally team up for a duet!