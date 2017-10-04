Kelly Clarkson Details New Album ‘Meaning of Life’

Following the release of new singles “Love So Soft” and “Move You,” Kelly Clarkson detailed her upcoming album Meaning of Life, the follow-up to 2015’s Piece by Piece.

What to expect from ‘Reputation,’ ‘Songs of Experience,’ return of Mavis Staples, plus vintage re-releases from Metallica, Bob Dylan and more

The 14-track album, due out October 27th, finds Clarkson reuniting with producers like Greg Kurstin (“Stronger”), Jason Halbert and Jesse Shatkin, as well as new collaborators like Mick Schultz, The Monarch and Nick Ruth.

Clarkson also teams with members of Earth, Wind & Fire on Meaning of Life‘s “Whole Lotta Woman.”

Fans who preorder Meaning of Lifereceive instant downloads of “Love So Soft” and “Move You.”

Click HERE for the full article.