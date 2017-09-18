Kelly Clarkson: I Lost ‘Millions’ for Dropping Co-Writing Credit With Dr. Luke

Kelly Clarkson said she chose to forgo “hundreds of thousands of dollars,” if not “millions,” nearly a decade ago when she refused to share a co-writing credit with producer Dr. Luke for her 2009 hit, “My Life Would Suck Without You.”

The American Idol alum, who has spoken out against Dr. Luke (nee Lukasz Sebastian Gottwald) in the past, made the revelation during a recent interview with Z100.

“I was making a point to the people working with me, going, ‘This is how much I don’t want to do this,'” she said. “I don’t care about the money. I don’t care about, oh, ‘You’re going to be the most famous person ever if you do this.’ That’s not what holds weight in my life.”

