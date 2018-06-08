Here’s How Kelly Clarkson Lost Weight Without Working Out
By Brock Mathews
|
Jun 8, 2018 @ 2:02 PM

Kelly Clarkson lost quite a bit of weight recently and good news for those of us who hate (or don’t have time) to exercise.. she did it without working out at all.

The bad news is:  She changed the way she eats.

She got her new diet from a book called The Plant Paradox by cardiac surgeon Steven R. Gundry.  Kelly says, quote, “It’s basically about how we cook our food, non-GMO, no pesticides, eating really organic.”

She talked about it more this morning on The Today Show and said you can’t do this diet if you’re poor because it’s expensive.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

WATCH: Maren Morris Debuts New Song That Sounds Way More Pop Than Country National Suicide Prevention Lifeline RIP Anthony Bourdain American Idol To Hold Auditions in Charleston, WV And 19 Other Cities For New Season! This Father Of Six Got Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer On AGT Walmart Is Giving Away Free Pizza Today!
Comments