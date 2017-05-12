Kelly Clarkson & Simon Cowell Will NOT Judge American Idol

So as it turns out, Kelly Clarkson won’t be a judge on American Idol after all. Apparently, Kelly is joining The Voice next spring for Season 14. So not only will she not be on Idol, she’ll be on its competitor at the same time. Ouch!

On a related note, a lot of people had been suggesting to bring Simon Cowell back to Idol.. but that doesn’t look promising at all.Simon said he has “no interest” in doing it again.

Simon, in an interview with “Extra”, said quote, “I was asked to do it, and the answer is ‘no.’ I have no interest. My memories are when we first started. It was a different time with Randy [Jackson], Ryan [Seacrest], and Paula [Abdul]. You can’t recreate that.”

So now what? Or better yet, who?