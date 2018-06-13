Kesha alleged that Dr. Luke raped Katy Perry.

Things have really gotten ugly on the Kesha/Dr. Luke front.

Let’s rewind. Kesha alleged that Dr. Luke, whom was her record producer, had essentially been date raping her. She fought for several years to get released from her record contract to avoid working with him further. Well, Dr. Luke has unequivocally denied the accusations and is now counter-suing.

Kesha was texting Lady Gaga about how Dr. Luke had allegedly raped Katy Perry too, according to court documents in the legal process known as discovery. Perry has never publicly made that accusation, but the word is she was deposed and forced to comment under oath.

