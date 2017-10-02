Kesha Annihilates Authenticity

Midway through last night’s set at the venerable Ryman Auditorium, Kesha Sebert stood at center stage in a Stetson and a bespangled Gunne Sax-style minidress, armed with a Winchester-style rifle affixed to what looked like an insecticide pump. Her fans, who’d been screaming nonstop since pop star had walked out, to the strains of her own Aretha Franklin tribute “Woman,” knew what that canister should contain.

“Because this is the church of music, we’re not going to f****ng destroy it with glitter,” Kesha, who grew up in the Nashville suburb of Brentwood, announced. “Just know in my heart that I would love to cover you all in glitter right now.” With that, she shot a ray of smoky light into the air.

Glitter lives in Kesha’s heart, and her new Rainbow Tour, which began the night previous in Birmingham, honors its garish magic while, more importantly, showing its dimensionality. The latest step in her successful quest to reclaim her space as pop’s most bodacious rock star, her performance had her in great (and characteristically brassy) voice and rapturously connected to her audience, ready to both spill her guts and, in her own words, “get f***ing crazy!” The audience was with her every step of the way, weeping as she wept (while performing “Praying,” her comeback gospel hymn of self-reclamation) and rushing the stage when she told them to (during the orgiastic “Take It Off”).

