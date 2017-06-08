Kesha Fans Are Incredibly Upset…Declaring Jerry Seinfeld Over

Kesha fans are declaring Jerry Seinfeld “over” after he refused to hug her.

They’re mad.. and they have even started their own hashtag: #JerrySeinfeldisOverParty.

Here are some of the angry Tweets:

“Kesha is a LEGEND who has 4 #1s & has sold 100 MILLION RECORDS while Jerry seinfeld is a unkown trash.”

“Show respect to Kesha or else your career will be ruined! When you hug her you get accepted into heaven.”

“Even if u didn’t know who Kesha was you still hug her she’s [an effing] FAN.”

“Kesha is a talented queen, I would hug her anyday and I don’t know the other guy he can choke.”