She credits her latest album with ‘saving her life’ after a complicated sexual assault lawsuit against former producer Dr Luke.

And on Friday in Del Mar, California, Kesha put on a lively performance of her latest songs and classic hits as she performed at the KAABOO Festival.

Decked out in a fringed shirt and shorts set, the 30-year-old C’mon singer flashed her breasts at fans while sticking her tongue out during her wild set.

HERE is the full article