Kesha Is Going On Tour With Macklemore

It’s the “Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore Tour” and it launches June 6th.
Here are the dates:
June 6 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 8 – Inglewood, CA – The Forum
June 9 – Las Vegas, NV – Mandalay Bay Events Center
June 12 – Chula Vista, CA – Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
June 14 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 16 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
June 17 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
June 20 – Dallas, TX – Starplex Pavilion
June 22 – Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater
June 23 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
June 25 – Rogers, AR – Arkansas Music Pavilion
June 26 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center
July 10 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 11 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
July 13 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
July 14 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 16 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
July 18 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 19 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 21 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
July 22 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 24 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
July 25 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
July 27 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
July 28 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
July 30 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August 1 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte
August 2 – Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
August 4 – Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena
August 5 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre