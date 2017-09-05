Kesha Just Got the Most Powerful Message Tattooed on Her Fingers

Kesha’s latest powerful message isn’t in her lyrics: it’s on her fingers. The singer just revealed on Instagram that her newest tattoo is the words “LIVE FREE” spelled out across her fingers—a gesture that’s at once beautiful and badass for some intensely personal reasons.

As you’re probably aware, for the last few years Kesha’s been fighting various legal battles with mega-producer Dr. Luke, whom she accused of sexual assault and who is now countersuing her for making the allegation. In her original suit against him, she was also trying to get out of her contract, which stipulates that she can only produce new music with him and with Sony.

