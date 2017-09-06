Kesha moves past ‘party girl’ persona in latest album
By Dan McMahon
|
Sep 6, 2017 @ 9:32 PM

After five years of legal battles, personal turmoil and a general musical hiatus, Kesha finally made her triumphant return in August with her third studio album, “Rainbow.”

“Rainbow” marks a significant departure from her previous musical efforts, “Animal” and “Warrior,” presenting a stripped-down version of the flamboyant pop artist. Where both of her previous albums featured heavily produced, anthemic pop tracks such as “Tik Tok” and “Die Young,” “Rainbow” leads off with the acoustic ballad “Bastards.

 

HERE is the full article.

