Kesha Has The New #1 Album In The Country
By Brock Mathews
|
Aug 21, 2017 @ 5:25 PM

How ’bout it for Kesha?  Her new album “Rainbow” sold 116,000 copies in its first week of sales…good enough to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200.

It’s also the second-largest sales week for a woman this year, behind Katy Perry’s “Witness”.

 

