Kesha Has The New #1 Album In The Country By Brock Mathews | Aug 21, 2017 @ 5:25 PM How 'bout it for Kesha? Her new album "Rainbow" sold 116,000 copies in its first week of sales…good enough to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200. It's also the second-largest sales week for a woman this year, behind Katy Perry's "Witness". keshaRainbow