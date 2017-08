Kesha returned to Number One on the Billboard 200 for the first time in over seven years as the singer’s comeback LP Rainbow topped the charts in its debut week.

“I wanted to call the album ‘Rainbow’ because after the storm, there’s a rainbow,” singer writes of triumph after “a storm in my life”

Of Rainbow‘s 116,000 opening week copies, 89,000 came from traditional album sales. A deal that packaged tickets to Kesha’s upcoming tour with a complimentary copy of Rainbow also spurred the album’s sales, since those copies count toward the opening week haul.

