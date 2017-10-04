Kesha Says Taylor Swift Answers the Phone More Than Her Own Mom

As her legal battle with music producer Dr. Luke continued, Kesha released her first album in five years, Rainbow, in August. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200, and even as long as she’s waited for that return to the spotlight, Kesha sounds a little surprised by the whole thing. As she told Rolling Stone in a new profile, “I made a record I’m extremely proud of, from the bottom of my guts—I excavated the most gnarly lyrics that were so difficult for me. And people still like it!”

Though prevented during the lawsuit from releasing any new music, Kesha found new levels of support from both fans and her peers in the music industry over the course of her battle against Dr. Luke, whom she alleges sexually assaulted her while he was working as her producer. Among those high-profile supporters was Taylor Swift,who stepped in to donate $250,000 to Kesha after a judge ruled in 2016 against Kesha’s request for an injunction to be released from her contract with Dr. Luke’s Kemosabe Records.

