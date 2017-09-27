Khloe Kardashian Is Pregnant Too?!

I mean I know there’s healthcare, North Korea and the whole NFL/National Anthem debacle to deal with, but I’m not sure this shouldn’t be our number one concern: The Kardashians are reproducing at an alarming rate!

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s baby. There are now THREE unofficially pregnant Kardashian girls. Kylie Jenner is supposedly expecting, and Kim is allegedly having her third kid through a surrogate.

On a side note: Since Kylie’s pregnancy was recently revealed, and Kim is reportedly having a baby through a surrogate, there’s been a rumor that Kylie is actually carrying Kim’s baby. That’s probably not true.

Either way.. those Kardashians sure know how to reproduce!