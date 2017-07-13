Kid Rock Announced He’s Running for the U.S. Senate…Maybe?

Kid Rock might actually be running for a U.S. SENATE seat in Michigan. He tweeted a photo of a campaign sign yesterday with his name on it. And he’s also selling merchandise at KidRockForSenate.com

The website looks like it could be legit, but so far there’s just some merchandise you can buy…a ‘Kid Rock for U.S. Senate’ shirt, hat, yard sign, and bumper sticker.

And that matters, because once he makes at least $5,000 off that stuff, he technically has 15 days to register his campaign with the Federal Election Commission. According to the “Washington Post”, he hasn’t done that yet.

How ’bout it? Would you vote for Kid Rock?