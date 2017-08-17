Some Korean Fans Are Upset At Ariana Grande

Apparently some Korean fans of Ariana Grande are upset with the pop superstar.. for one, they are unhappy that she didn’t arrive in the country until (reportedly) just three hours before showtime. They go on to complain that because of her tardiness, those who purchased VIP tickets didn’t get to watch the scheduled pre-show performance and that the meet & greet session was not only delayed, but cut short as well.

Of course, not all fans were displeased, as you can see in the below video that Ariana shared on her Instagram: