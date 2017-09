Pitbull has been using his private jet to bring supplies to Puerto Rico, and fly people back to the mainland for medical treatment.

Tani Cristina Robles, a woman with cancer who hitched a ride earlier this week says, quote, “I want to meet him, I want to hug him.”

Nice move, Pitbull! 🙂

Here’s hoping others with those kinds of resources will also step up to the plate!