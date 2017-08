***THIS BIRTH IS FOR A MOVIE****

She plays young mother Lisa in James Franco’s In Dubious Battle.

And in the acclaimed drama, Selena Gomez was seen officially shedding her former Disney star image as she gives birth in a gritty still.

The 25-year-old American actress is seen sporting a pained expression as she dramatically pushes out her newborn child surrounded by people, in the flick which is available on Digital now and on DVD & Blu-ray from 28th August.

HERE is the full article